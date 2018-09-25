Image caption Queen Elizabeth Hospital was rated "inadequate" by inspectors earlier this month

A hospital in special measures plans to reduce the number of beds it offers in order to deal with a lack of staff.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has said up to 24 beds in two wards will be out of action for six months.

The move, announced at a meeting on Tuesday, comes after the Care Quality Commission claimed patient safety was being affected.

The hospital's chief executive Jon Green said: "Our journey of improvement is a marathon, not a sprint."

The Queen Elizabeth was rated "inadequate" earlier this month after it was revealed nearly one in five posts at the hospital were vacant.

It is hoped that by reducing beds, patients will get better care - although it could result in others waiting more than a year for operations.

Image copyright Anita Hodgson Image caption A number of beds will be temporarily closed and operations cancelled

About 25 operations a week are due to be cancelled in a bid to deal with staff shortages.

Edward Libby, chairman of the hospital board, said: "I'm sorry, I'm sad, but we must make sure all urgent patients get the care they need in a healthy, safe and friendly environment."

The cancellation of all cancer surgery was one of the the options explored and rejected by the board to improve patient safety.

The board estimated that the loss of income from operations and recruiting more staff could cost the hospital £1.9m over the next six months.

Sasha Pearce, from trade union Unison, said: "If the QE isn't here delivering emergency care, you face a journey of 50 miles in any direction to get the kind of support you would need."

The hospital, which serves an essentially rural part of Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, said an "enhanced recruitment programme" would be put in place.

It was also working with an NHS Improvement director to attract new employees.