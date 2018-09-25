Image caption Detective had condoned off a house in Churchill Place, Brooke, where a woman died

A man in his 80s has been detained after a woman understood to be his wife died in a stabbing.

The body of the woman, named locally as Frances Hubbard, was found at a house in Churchill Place, Brooke, Norfolk, at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.

Police fired rubber bullets at a man after being called to a stabbing.

The BBC understands the man detained is Michael Hubbard. Police said the man was detained under the Mental Health Act after he was released from custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of the woman's death.