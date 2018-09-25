Image copyright Google Image caption The present landlords of the Brickmakers said a rent increase meant it was no longer financially viable

The future of five pubs, including a music venue which hosted Ed Sheeran, is under discussion according to the company which owns them.

Landlords of the York Tavern, the Garden House, Gibraltar Gardens, the Brickmakers, and the Woodman, all in the Norwich area, are giving up their tenancies.

One landlord said a rent increase meant it was no longer financially viable.

Ei Publican Partnerships said it was "in a dialogue with our publicans".

Simon Townsend, chief executive of Ei Group, said: "As the UK's largest pub company, we are dedicated and passionate about providing quality local pubs at the heart of their communities and Norwich is no different.

"A string of recent reports stating that we are shutting sites in the Norwich area or forcing our publicans to leave their pubs through imposing high rents is categorically untrue."

The company said it would be "substantially investing" in the Garden House which would become part of the company's Craft Union business.

It is understood the landlords at the York Tavern, the Woodman and Gibraltar Gardens chose to hand in their notice or requested to be released early from their agreement.

The pubs will remain as part of the company's leased and tenanted business.

Pam South, who has run the Brickmakers music venue for the past 15 years with her daughter Charley and her friend Emma Rose, said they were giving up the lease following a 12% rent increase.

"Finding an extra £6,000 a year is just not financially achievable," said Ms South.

"Staff wages have gone up, we have to pay pensions. We do other jobs on top of running this place and only pay ourselves a minimum wage."

The lease is up for renewal next year and it is understood any new rent would be in line with current market conditions.

Ed Sheeran and singer-songwriter Olly Brown played the venue early in their careers.

Image copyright Geograph/Evelyn Simak Image caption EI Publican Partnerships denied that it had imposed any rent increases on its publicans

Dean Bath closed the Gibraltar Gardens two weeks ago. He claimed Ei Publican Partnerships told him his rent would increase from about £2,200 a month to £5,000.

"For the last two years we had a decent trade but doubling the rent has made the business unviable," Mr Bath said.

In a statement, the company said it had not increased the rent: "We do not impose rent increases on any of our publicans and all rents are agreed via negotiation with them.

"To be clear, we have not doubled the rent in these pubs."