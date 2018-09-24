Image caption Detective have sealed the house in Churchill Place, Brooke where a woman was fatally stabbed

Police have fired rubber bullets at a man in his 80s, wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Armed officers were called to a property in Brooke, Norfolk at about 10:30 BST on Sunday, following reports that a woman had been stabbed.

They fired at him with rubber bullets, known officially as "attenuating energy projectiles" (AEPs) and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remains in custody and the woman has been named locally as Frances Hubbard.

The BBC understands the man in custody is her husband Michael Hubbard.

'Typical country pair'

Neighbours in Churchill Place have described their shock over the death of a "very kind lady".

"I couldn't believe it because they were such a devoted couple. She always spoke to you and asked how you were," said Joy Morritt.

Mrs Morritt had known the couple for ten years after meeting Mrs Hubbard at a Women's Institute market.

"He was always very friendly too, they were a typical country pair," she added.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left for the stab victim

On Sunday, Det Insp Chris Burgess said "We do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public."

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, to establish the exact cause of death.

AEPs are fired by specially trained officers and are commonly referred to as rubber or plastic bullets.

According to the College of Policing, "Sometimes it may be necessary to use the AEP on a person who is exhibiting violent behaviour who is experiencing a mental disorder or illness."

The case has not been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IFPC), a police spokeswoman said.