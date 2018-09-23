Image caption Police were called to a property following reports of a stabbing

A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of woman in Norfolk.

Police were called to a property in Churchill Place, Brooke, at about 10:30 BST on Sunday, following reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers discovered the body of a woman who had died at the scene. A cordon is in place at the property.

A man was arrested and detained at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. He will be questioned by police later.

Det Insp Chris Burgess said the man and woman were known to each other.

He added: "We do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public."