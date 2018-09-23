Image caption Police cordons have been placed on Fenland Road and Tennyson Avenue

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman who died after being stabbed.

She died following an incident in Fenland Road in King's Lynn on Friday night. A post-mortem examination is taking place into the cause of death.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 29, of Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers were called to a property at 22:15 BST. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died a short time later.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident, however we are still keen to speak to anyone with information regarding it to further assist our investigation."