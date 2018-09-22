Image copyright Google Image caption Police cordons have been placed on Fenland Road and Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn

A woman has died in hospital after being stabbed in King's Lynn.

A man, in his 20s, has been arrested and is being questioned in connection with the death.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, after police were called to a property in Fenland Road at 22:15 on Friday.

Officers have placed cordons in Fenland Road and Tennyson Avenue while further inquiries are carried out. They are looking for witnesses.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish the sequence of events which led to this woman's death.

"I would be very keen to hear from anyone who may have any further information that could assist with these inquiries, whether it concerns events leading up to it or the incident itself."