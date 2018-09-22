Image copyright Gary Pearson Photography Image caption The remains of the Sheraton can be seen at low tide on Hunstanton beach

A skeleton jutting from the sand is all that remains of a trawler, which played a part in two world wars.

Photographs have revealed the extent of the damage to the Sheraton, which has become a landmark since being wrecked just over 70 years ago.

The boat was launched in 1907 and found its final resting place on Hunstanton beach in Norfolk 40 years later.

Local photographer Gary Pearson has captured the scale of change caused by time and tides, as well as salvagers.

Image copyright Britain from Above/Historic England Image caption The Sheraton washed up on Hunstanton beach in 1947

Mr Pearson, from nearby Dersingham, said: "It has been there a long time and I, along with many others, have wondered what it looked like when it was originally washed up.

"It is nice to be able to make a comparison with what was there in 1947 when it was wrecked."

Image copyright Gary Pearson Photography Image caption Parts of the Sheraton were salvaged following it being wrecked

He added there may not be much time left to see the wreck as parts of it were constantly wearing away and can be found scattered on the beach by the tide.

According to Norfolk County Council's records, the Sheraton was used as boom defence vessel between 1915 and 1918 and had a gun turret attached during World War Two when it acted as a patrol boat.

Image copyright Britian from Above/Historic England Image caption The gun turret can still be seen in this photograph from 1947

It was then used for target practice before breaking its moorings one night and being wrecked beneath Hunstanton cliffs.