Image copyright Facebook Image caption Farnaz Ali lived in the flat opposite Danny Williams

A man who attacked his neighbour with a hammer, leaving her with 59 injuries, has been convicted of murder.

Farnaz Ali, 49, was found beaten to death in the bathroom of Danny Williams' flat in Godric Place, Norwich, after she disappeared when going for a walk.

Mr Williams, 27, who had denied murder, was found guilty by a jury at Norwich Crown Court earlier.

He will be sentenced at the court on Friday.

Ms Ali had 59 injuries on her sheet-covered body when found in the flat in July 2017, the court was told.

Psychiatrist Lisa Wootton said brain damage suffered at birth had resulted in Williams' cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Danny Williams took a taxi to Lowestoft after killing Ms Ali

Jurors were told Ms Ali, who lived opposite Mr Williams but "barely knew" him, had been reported missing by her partner on 28 July 2017.

After the killing, Williams took a taxi to a flat in Windsor Road in Lowestoft where he spent the night with his friend Thomas Smalley, the jury heard.

Giving evidence, Mr Smalley said when Williams arrived at the flat he said: "I've murdered someone."

Williams also asked for Mr Smalley's help burning a bag containing blood-stained clothing, the court heard.

Officers later forced entry to Williams' flat and discovered Ms Ali's body.