Image copyright Facebook Image caption Farnaz Ali was reported missing by her partner after she failed to return home from her regular evening stroll

Brain damage and substance abuse could have led a man accused of murdering his neighbour to lose control, a jury has heard.

Farnaz Ali, 49, was found beaten to death in Danny Williams' bathroom at his flat in Norwich, after she disappeared going for a walk.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Mr Williams, who denies murder, would not be giving evidence.

A psychiatrist said Mr Williams suffered brain damage at birth.

Image caption Farnaz Ali's body was discovered by police on her neighbour's bathroom floor

The jury has heard how Ms Ali was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer and her body, partially covered in a bed sheet, was found with 59 injuries on 29 July 2017 in the flat in Godric Place.

Psychiatrist Lisa Wootton examined Mr Williams after he was charged and said his brain damage had resulted in cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties.

He also had problems taking his medication.

"He had a history of behavioural problems from the age of two," she said.

"He had problems at school and throughout his life."

Dr Wootton said his medical conditions, together with his use of drugs and alcohol, could have caused him to lose his self-control.

The jury heard that Ms Ali suffered a bite mark on her right breast and saliva was found on both breasts.

Image caption Norwich Crown Court heard Ms Ali may have wanted to speak to neighbour Mr Williams about the volume of his music

Ms Ali, who lived opposite Mr Williams but "barely knew" him, had been reported missing the night before by her partner.

The court heard theories of what may have triggered the attack.

Dr Wootton said it was possible Ms Ali may have wanted to speak to the defendant about the volume of his music.

The doctor said this may have triggered the defendant to react in an "excessively aggressive way".

Judge Stephen Holt told jurors it was for the defence to establish a defence of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.