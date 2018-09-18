Image copyright Mike Page Image caption The disused runway is now flanked by a energy panels for a solar farm

Aircraft could be heading up into the skies again from a disused RAF runway.

A manufacturer has applied to use the former runway at the old RAF Coltishall base in Norfolk to test its aircraft.

Swift Aircraft relocated to Scottow Enterprise Park last year - which is on the former RAF site where military operations took place for 60 years.

The firm has applied for permission to use the runway to both North Norfolk and Broadland councils.

The runway would not be used with the same volume or frequency before the base closed in 2006, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In an application to both councils, Swift Aircraft said the movements would be limited, but would allow for testing and delivery of the aircraft manufactured on site.

The application said: "Scottow Enterprise Park is clear in the priority given to remaining a good neighbour to local communities, and use of the runway has, thus far, not been proposed for this reason.

"The Swift Aircraft proposal requires only very limited runway use, whilst providing a significant boost for British aviation and innovation.

"SEP believe the proposal can come forward without jeopardising this relationship."