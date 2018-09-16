Image caption Simon Kindleysides was left paralysed by an inoperable brain tumour

A "celebration of disability" aims to challenge stereotypes and promote the positivity of a paralysed man who says "there is no such thing as can't".

Disability Pride is being held at the Forum in Norwich on Sunday, with performers, live music and activities.

It will be opened by Simon Kindleysides, who in April became the first person to complete the London Marathon in an exoskeleton suit.

"If you believe in yourself you can do anything," he said.

The 34-year-old father of three, from Blofield, near Norwich, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2013, which left him paralysed from the waist down.

He will also give a talk at the event about how his "can-do" attitude led him to the marathon and beyond.

'Inspire others'

Organisers Equal Lives said his story showed that with hard work and determination, disabled people could overcome the barriers put in their way.

"I want to be a role model to my children and inspire other disabled people," he added.

"We get one life so we have to make the most of it.

"I have a bucket list with things I want to do, and I will achieve everything."

The event is the second Disability Pride since the first was held at the Forum in 2010.

Equal Lives said Sunday's event would be much bigger and included have-a-go sessions of circus skills, music and sport and live performances of dance and poetry.

Talks will include subjects such as studying with a disability, practical parenting skills, mindfulness and recovery from mental health problems.