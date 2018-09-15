Image caption The Out There Festival is now in its 11th year

One of the biggest circus festivals in Europe is taking place on the streets of a seaside resort this weekend.

The event in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, coincides with the 250th anniversary of the first circus.

The Out There Festival and its cast of 100 performers from across the world is expected to attract more than 50,000 spectators.

Entry is free and organisers estimate the event could be worth £1m to the local economy.

The festival, now in its 11th year, promises to bring colour, music, balancing skills, noise and humour to the streets, parks and open areas.

Performers will be very close to the audiences on the resort's street, quayside and selected venues.

Image caption The three-day festival will see performances into the late evening on the streets

Image caption Some artists will perform without safety nets