Image caption The Crystal House on Cattle Market Street is thought to have been modelled on The Crystal Palace in London

A prominent Victorian glass and cast iron building could become a gin distillery if planners approve.

Bullards Spirits has submitted plans to Norwich City Council to change the use of Crystal House in the city's Cattle Market Street.

The firm wants to install a 600-litre still to quadruple gin production.

The Crystal House, built in 1862, has had varied uses from a local engineering company display centre to a toy shop and furniture shop.

The building is thought to be modelled on The Crystal Palace, built in 1851 to house The Great Exhibition in Hyde Park.

It is now set to become a manufacturing centre again, with distilling and bottling taking place.

The site's historical and architectural importance will be preserved by Bullards with more than 20 jobs created when the two construction phases are completed.

The Grade ll-listed building has been empty since December 2016.

Owner Richard Pratt said: "When Bullards first contacted me about the proposal, I was intrigued! It will be so nice to return the building back to an industrial use and to see the site become a destination for people in Norwich."

Russell Evans, chairman of Bullards said: "We aim to quadruple gin production with the new still and a second phase is in the pipeline for 2019 which would see the site becoming a tourist attraction offering tours and tastings as well as a bar and restaurant."