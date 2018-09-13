Image caption Farnaz Ali's body was discovered by police on her neighbour's bathroom floor

A woman who suffered 59 separate injuries in a hammer attack could have survived for up to an hour afterwards, a murder trial was told.

The body of Farnaz Ali, 49, was found inside neighbour Danny Williams' flat in Godric Place, Norwich, in July last year.

Norwich Crown Court was shown body cam footage from a police officer who had to force his way into the property.

Mr Williams, 27, who has learning difficulties, denies murder.

The court was told PC Gary Balm forced his way into the flat after reports of concern for a woman's welfare.

Ms Ali had failed to return from a routine walk the evening before, and the prosecution say she was found on her neighbour's bathroom floor.

The jury heard earlier that Ms Ali had voiced concerns over Mr Williams playing loud music, but it was "unclear" why she had been killed.

Home Office pathologist, Dr Benjamin Swift, told the court Ms Ali had sustained 59 separate injuries, with some described as "traumatic".

A post mortem examination revealed she had suffered "direct impact related" brain injury, including 36 "blunt force impacts" to her head, consistent with being hit with a hammer.

There was also evidence that Ms Ali had been strangled, he said.

'covered with sheet'

Dr Swift also estimated that Ms Ali did not die straight away and was likely to have survived the attack for between 30 minutes and an hour.

The jury was shown footage from a body cam worn by attending officer PC Balm, showing signs of blood on the walls and floor of the flat.

Ms Ali's body was found in the bathroom, partially covered with a bed sheet, it was told.

Prosecutor Andrew Thompson previously told the court that the victim and defendant "barely knew each other" and the circumstances of her death "were unclear".

Mr Williams denies murder. The trial continues.