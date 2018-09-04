A47 biker caught at 100mph with daughter, 10, on back
- 4 September 2018
A biker has been clocked speeding at 100mph (161km/h) with his 10-year-old daughter on the back, police have said.
He was stopped on the A47 at Terrington St John, Norfolk, on Monday night.
Police tweeted they were "shocked" by the man's speed and that his young daughter was riding pillion on the motorbike.
Sgt Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team, described it as "unbelievable and entirely irresponsible".
It is not yet known what action the rider faces.
West team have been conducting speed checks tonight #A47 Terrington St John. Shocked after stopping a car travelling at 101mph & then a motorcyclist at 100mph with his 10yr old daughter as the pillion passenger 😞 #Fatal4 #SlowDown #1506 @RPFOUSgt— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 3, 2018
