Body discovered in King's Lynn house gutted by fire

  • 2 September 2018
Losinga Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A body was found inside a semi-detached house Losinga Road in North Lynn

A body has been pulled out of a house after a fire tore through the property.

The body was found inside the semi-detached house Losinga Road in North Lynn, King's Lynn, at about 04:30 BST.

Norfolk Police the death was being treated as unexplained but no further details have been released.

A spokeswoman said the case has been referred to the Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) "as a result of police contact". An investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.

A cordon around the house is likely to remain in place until at least Monday.

