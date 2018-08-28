Image copyright Alexandra Rosen Image caption The three rescued fishermen had been in the life raft for four hours before they were spotted by a cruise ship

Police in Belgium have named two fishermen whose bodies were retrieved from the North Sea after their boat capsized.

Roger Zoete, 60, and Kurt Slabinck, 48, were part of a five-man crew on a vessel that sank about 50km off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

Three other crew members in a life raft were rescued by a passing cruise ship.

A coastguard helicopter searching for the crew spotted the two men's bodies near the wreckage of the vessel.

No Mayday call

The Belgium fishing boat Z-19 Sonja left the port of Zebrugge on Saturday. It is not yet known why it capsized.

Paul Garrod, from Caister Lifeboat who was involved in the search and rescue, said: "They must have gone down very quickly as no Mayday call was received.

"It's quite an unusual event, as boats these days should be in good working order, but it just looks like a freak accident."

The crew of the Pacific Princess cruise liner rescued the other men, who had been adrift in a life raft for four hours, before continuing its journey to Dover.