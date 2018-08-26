Image caption The search was stood down at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, but resumed at first light

The search for two missing fishermen in the North Sea has been called off after bodies were discovered.

A major search operation was launched on Saturday night after a boat sank off the coast of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Three crew members were rescued from their life raft by a cruise ship after their distress flare was spotted at 18:45 BST.

A coastguard helicopter spotted the bodies near the wreckage of the vessel on Sunday.

They were airlifted to Humberside airport. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Humberside Police said it was trying to contact the families of the two crew members.

Aimee Rampton, coastguard operations controller, said: "All units have now stood down. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the crew men."

Image copyright Alexandra Rosen Image caption The three rescued fishermen had been in the life raft for four hours before they were spotted by the cruise ship

Their fishing boat sank about 25 miles north-east of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

The crew of the Pacific Princess cruise liner rescued three other men from the fishing boat, who had been adrift in a life raft for four hours.

Coastguard helicopters, crews from Goreleston and Caister, and a number of other boats were involved in the search, which was stood down at 03:30 BST, then resumed at first light.

HM Coastguard said the crew were all foreign nationals.