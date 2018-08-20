Image copyright Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Flames ripped through the former holiday camp

A derelict holiday camp near Great Yarmouth is being demolished following an arson attack.

More than 90 firefighters battled the flames at the old Pontins site in Hemsby, which closed 10 years ago. The reception building was badly damaged.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, which began at 01:20 BST on Saturday.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it had liaised with the landowner to ensure the site was made safe and was not a danger to the public.

Norfolk Police said its investigation was ongoing with house-to-house, CCTV and witness inquiries being conducted.

No arrests have been made.