A woman has been raped after she was grabbed by her hair and pulled into an alleyway as she walked through a car park.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked after a man called out to her as she walked through Tacket Street car park in Ipswich in the early hours.

Officers have sealed off the alleyway between the car park and Upper Brook Street while inquiries are carried out.

The suspect had an Asian appearance and wore a grey-hooded top.

Det Con Insp Angus Moir said: "This was an extremely distressing and horrific attack on the victim which has left her severely traumatised."