Image caption James Criddle died following an incident involving machinery on site

A managing director of a skip hire company has been charged with manslaughter after an employee died.

James Criddle, who was described as a "valued employee", died at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe, Norfolk, last May.

At the time, paramedics said staff at the site believed the 29-year-old's arm had become caught in machinery.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, was accused of manslaughter and would appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Baldwin Skip Hire also faces a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 for failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare.

The charges follow an investigation by Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive.