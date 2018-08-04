Image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton Image caption The teenager was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with suspected back and head injuries

A teenager was hurt when part of a cliff crumbled on top of her at a beach.

The girl had been standing at the base of the cliff on Happisburgh beach, Norfolk, when she was hit at about 16:30 BST on Friday.

She was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with suspected head and back injuries, the coastguard said.

Keith Griffin, from Bacton coastguard said: "The person managed to get pulled out of where the cliff had fallen."

The collapse was described by the rescue service as a "relatively small cliff fall".

Image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton Image caption The coastguard team had been asking people to stay away from the cliffs earlier on Friday

Mr Griffin said his team had been at the scene two hours beforehand, advising people to move away from the bottom of the sandy cliffs due to their instability.

"The cliffs are so dry and sheer at the present time that when it does rain the water is still soaking out of the cliffs and making it unstable and they are just falling down," he added.

"We don't want to stop people going to the coast, but if they are going to sunbathe we need them to keep away from the bottom of the cliffs."