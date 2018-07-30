Image copyright Swardeston Cricket Club Image caption Rob Cranston (right) and his Swardeston Cricket Club captain Tom Snelling after the club won the CEYMS Trophy in 2012

Tributes are being paid to a "highly skilled and professional craftsman" who was killed in a suspected explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich on Friday.

Rob Cranston, employed by pipework and steelwork firm Pruce Newman at Briar Chemicals, died in hospital.

A colleague was injured and taken to hospital, but his condition is not known.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends," a Pruce Newman spokesman said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of an explosion at the plant

"We are devastated that the accident at Briar Chemicals has claimed the life of our friend and colleague Rob Cranston," the company spokesman said.

"Rob was a key member of the Pruce Newman team for over 10 years, always professional and enthusiastic in everything he did.

"He will be sorely missed as a highly-skilled craftsman, supervisor, colleague, mentor, inspiration and, above all, friend, to everyone who knew him."

'Talented bowler'

Mr Cranston was also popular local cricketer and bowls player.

Eaton Cricket Club said it was shocked at his passing and the Swardeston Cricket Club said it was "with huge sadness" that they learnt of the death of their former player.

Norfolk County Short Mat Bowls Association described him as a "very talented bowler" and expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family.

The police and Health & Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating what happened.

Pruce Newman and Briar Chemicals said they were fully committed to helping the investigation in any way.