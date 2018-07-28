Norfolk

Briar Chemicals: Man dies after Norwich chemical plant accident

  • 28 July 2018
A man has died following a suspected explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 15:10 BST on Friday "following reports of an explosion", Norfolk Police said.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died. A second man was treated for shock.

Police said the incident was "not chemical-related".

Officers added there was no risk to other workers at the plant or to members of the public.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

