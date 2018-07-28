Briar Chemicals: Man dies after Norwich chemical plant accident
A man has died following a suspected explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich.
Emergency services were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 15:10 BST on Friday "following reports of an explosion", Norfolk Police said.
The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died. A second man was treated for shock.
Police said the incident was "not chemical-related".
Officers added there was no risk to other workers at the plant or to members of the public.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.