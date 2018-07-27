Image copyright Google

A man has been hurt and another treated for shock after a suspected explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 15:10 BST "following reports of an explosion", Norfolk Police said.

The "industrial accident" was not related to chemicals and there was no risk to other workers or the public, it added.

Both men have been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers and firefighters are at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.