Image caption MPs George Freeman, Richard Bacon and Clive Lewis asked the Home Office to halt the deportation

The Home Office has agreed to suspend the deportation of an Albanian woman and her daughter after three MPs appealed to the government.

The law student was on her way to Italy where she says she was drugged and sold into prostitution.

The woman, who now lives in Norfolk, escaped to England and claimed asylum but this was rejected.

Norfolk MPs George Freeman, Richard Bacon and Clive Lewis raised the case with the Home Office.

The woman feared she would face an honour killing if she returned home with her two-year-old child.

'Very vulnerable'

However, after meeting the Norfolk MPs, home office minister Caroline Nokes agreed to suspend the deportation.

The woman has been told to re-apply and her application will be reviewed at the highest level.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said the MPs had taken advice from the Sue Lambert Trust, which provides support to survivors of sexual abuse.

"They're concerned for her, we're concerned for her, she's concerned for herself and we feel that she has to stay in this country and that her application for asylum should be honoured," he told the BBC last week.

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon told the Commons she was very vulnerable.

"She is now staying at her therapist's house in South Norfolk to reduce the risk of self-harm, and if she were deported to Albania... might be the victim of an 'honour killing'," he said.