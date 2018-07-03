Image caption Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was lifted on Monday evening so engineers could identify the fault

Engineers have managed to lift a broken bridge to investigate a fault that caused traffic gridlock and led to a ship being stranded for over a week.

Control equipment has been removed from Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth after it jammed open for hours last month.

The repaired switch will be reinstalled on Thursday, but the county council has warned work could take up to 48 hours.

The stranded TS Lord Nelson passed underneath, but its owner said delays had cost the council about £20,000.

Image caption The bridge was opened for an hour so the TS Lord Nelson could pass through

The old Sea Cadets ship was being towed from Norwich for a refit at a Suffolk boatyard on 24 June when problems with lifting the bridge caused it to become trapped upstream on Breydon Water.

Owner Cate Meadows, who is converting the boat into a community cafe, was concerned she would have to pay for contractors assisting her vessel.

However, she said Norfolk County Council paid a boatyard and company towing the ship "in the region of £20,000 to stand-by" waiting for the bridge to open.

"I'm not out of pocket and I'm so appreciative," she said.

Ms Meadows said she felt "fantastic" after the boat was finally able to sail along the River Yare under the 90-year-old bridge on Monday night.

Norfolk County Council declined to comment.

'Worst-case scenario'

Engineers from Peel Ports, which operates and maintains the bridge for the council, will open the bridge and replace the equipment from 19:00 BST on Thursday.

The council said it hoped the bridge would be ready in time for the morning rush-hour.

"However, in a worst-case scenario, we understand it could take up to 48 hours to manually close the bridge and reopen the road," a spokesman said.

Diversions will be in place and a shuttle bus will carry pedestrians while the work is carried out.