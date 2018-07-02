Image copyright PA Image caption Police have cordoned off an area on Gorleston beach and an investigation is under way

Bouncy castles should be temporarily banned in public areas after the death of a child in Norfolk, an MP has said.

The girl was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach at about 11:00 BST on Sunday and died in hospital of her injuries.

It follows the death of a seven-year-old girl in 2016 when a bouncy castle broke free from its moorings in Harlow.

The town's MP, Robert Halfon, has called for an "urgent investigation" into the regulation of the inflatables.

He said: "There should be a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public areas until we can ensure they are safe.

"These are two tragic deaths of two beautiful little children in the space of a few years and there needs to be an urgent investigation in the regulation and inspection regimes.

"You cannot risk a tragedy like this happening again."

The girl is believed to have been using an inflatable trampoline, which was part of a wider complex of children's play equipment on Lower Esplanade.

One witness said it "exploded and catapulted the girl 20 feet (6m) in the air".

It is not known how many children were in the play area at the time.

Image caption People have been leaving tributes to girl on the beach

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said it received more than a dozen calls to the incident and several people, including the RNLI, came to the aid of the girl.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive, police and Great Yarmouth Borough Council is under way.

Earlier this month, two fairground workers were jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence after a bouncy castle blew away with seven-year-old Summer Grant inside, in Essex in March 2016.

Image caption The girl was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived