Image caption Police are on scene at Gorleston

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after using inflatable play equipment on a Norfolk beach.

The ambulance service received more than a dozen calls to Gorleston at about 11:00 BST on Sunday and were on scene within four minutes.

The child was described as being in a "serious medical condition" and was taken to the James Paget Hospital.

Police have cordoned off a section of the beach, which was busy because of the heatwave.