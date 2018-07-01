Child seriously hurt on Norfolk beach inflatable
- 1 July 2018
A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after using inflatable play equipment on a Norfolk beach.
The ambulance service received more than a dozen calls to Gorleston at about 11:00 BST on Sunday and were on scene within four minutes.
The child was described as being in a "serious medical condition" and was taken to the James Paget Hospital.
Police have cordoned off a section of the beach, which was busy because of the heatwave.