Image caption Officers searched the park where the shooting took place as well as surrounding streets

A teenager arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in a park has been released under investigation.

It is believed to have taken place in Waddington Park, Norwich, on Wednesday, leaving a 19-year-old man from London with a gunshot wound to his back.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday and has since been released while inquiries continue.

Another 17-year-old boy and a man aged 26, have already been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for further witnesses who may have seen a white hatchback car in the area at the time of the attack.