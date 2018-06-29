Finn whale spotted in river Ouse dies
- 29 June 2018
A young fin whale has died after being spotted in a river near a town on the East Coast.
The whale was first seen in the River Ouse, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Experts said it looked like it had been injured.
It was hoped the tide would carry the mammal back out to sea. However, divers monitoring it have since confirmed it died.
The Environment Agency is now working on how best to recover the body.