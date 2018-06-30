The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has swapped its London base for a three-week visit to Norfolk on its annual rural regimental training camp.

More than 100 horses and 200 cavalrymen are spending time away from state ceremonial duties to undergo a series of equestrian training exercises, including a ride out on Holkham Beach.

Here, in this 360 video, join the Blues and Royals on horseback.

Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.

It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.

360 filming courtesy of the Household Cavalry.