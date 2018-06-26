Image copyright Geograph/Michael Dibb Image caption Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth normally opens (as above) to allow tall ships through, but has been stuck shut

A faulty bridge is costing people thousands of pounds and affecting businesses, river users have said.

Electrical problems at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth meant it could not be lowered for five hours on Thursday, but it has since been stuck closed.

It has led to a ship being stranded and a boat repair yard owner said it had put his business at risk.

Norfolk County Council said engineers were working to fix the problem, but could not give an expected timescale.

Cate Meadows planned to have the old Sea Cadets ship TS Lord Nelson towed to Suffolk from Norwich for a refit, but the bridge problems have caused it to become stranded on Breydon Water.

She said: "We can't let the tug men go as they have contracts to go to and the situation is utterly impossible.

"If we stay here it will cost in the region of £12,000 by Thursday - tugs alone are £1,700 a day."

Image caption The TS Lord Nelson has been stuck on Breydon Water since Sunday because Haven Bridge has jammed

Alan Goodchild, the managing director of Goodchild Marine, Burgh Castle, said: "All our work is offshore and we offer a 24-hour service to commercial operators so clearly the bridge is critical to our operation.

"We have a refit booked in which is stuck in port at Ramsgate, waiting for confirmation that we can get it through the harbour at Yarmouth.

"We've got staff at the moment delayed because we can't get work into the yard. It clearly affects our business."

A Norfolk County Council confirmed electrical contractors were working to repair the bridge over the River Yare "as soon as possible".

A spokeswoman said: "Until then, we can confirm that the bridge remains open to the very high volume of road traffic that uses this busy route, and all river traffic that is low enough to pass under the bridge can continue to do so."