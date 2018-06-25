Image copyright Matthew Cooper Image caption Police were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on Saturday

A man has been charged with murder after another was stabbed to death in a car park near a railway station.

Norfolk Police found David Hastings, 48, from Norwich with "multiple stab wounds" at Rose Lane car park in the city just after midnight on Saturday.

He died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from his injuries.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, and of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody. He will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court later.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the killing, however roads around Rose Lane have been reopened and are accessible to traffic.