A man has been stabbed to death in a car park near a railway station.

Norfolk Police found the man with stab wounds after being called to Rose Lane car park in Norwich just after midnight.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Det Insp Ian Cox said it was not a random attack.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.