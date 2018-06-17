Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man went missing while walking along Brancaster beach towards Titchwell

A major search has begun for a 75-year-old man who went missing while on a beach walk with his family.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was last seen at about 17:10 BST on Saturday on Brancaster beach in Norfolk, heading towards Titchwell.

Police and HM Coastguard, including a search and rescue helicopter, have been involved in trying to locate him.

Jordan Grebby, from HM Coastguard, said they had been looking for him across the nearby land as well as the water.

The search began last night and, after being suspended at about 02:00 BST, resumed on Sunday morning involving police, HM Coastguard and a lifeboat from Wells.