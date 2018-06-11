Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A "major" track fault at London Liverpool Street station is causing a number of cancellations

A track fault at Liverpool Street station in London has led to rush-hour cancellations and disruption for rail commuters.

Passengers from Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London are affected.

Greater Anglia has cancelled five services and 12 are terminating at Colchester, Shenfield or Stratford.

Evening services are also set to be affected.

The fault on the approach to Liverpool Street station means trains are unable to access some platforms, Network Rail said.

It affects trains travelling in to London and leaving from Liverpool Street.

Two early services from London were cancelled and eight are starting elsewhere.

Afternoon and evening commuters face similar woes, with five services from London cancelled and nine starting at other stations.

Three afternoon and evening services to the capital have been cancelled and 10 will terminate at other stations.

Jonathan Denby from Greater Anglia said the points fault was "significant" and the company did not know whether there would be a "further knock-on effect".

Extra staff had been put at Colchester and Chelmsford stations to assist passengers with their onward journeys, he said.

Ticket restrictions have been lifted and tickets from Greater Anglia Main Line stations can be used on the company's West Anglia services, its website said.

Network Rail, which identified the fault on Sunday, apologised and said: "Engineers are working hard to repair the track fault as quickly and safely as possible".