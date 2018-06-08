Image copyright Joe Giddens Image caption People can climb the 112 steps to the top of Happisburgh Lighthouse - but not quite like this

Thinking of cracking on with some decorating this weekend but not quite relishing the task?

Then spare a thought for the men scaling the 85ft (25m) Happisburgh Lighthouse, armed with rollers and more than 300 litres of red and white masonry paint.

The stripy Norfolk landmark - said to be the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia - opened in 1791.

The £2,000 job is expected to take two weeks.

Secured in a cradle at the top of the lighthouse, specialist painters washed down and filled in cracks before working their way round the structure in about 20 columns.

Once they have painted all the way round, they will start again with a second coat, and maybe even a third.

Stephen Burke, vice-chairman of the Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse, which paid for the makeover, said the fresh look would be celebrated at its next open day on 21 July.

"It's a landmark for mariners and very much an icon for north Norfolk and visitors to the village," he said.

Image copyright Joe Giddens Image caption The lighthouse is painted in columns. No masking tape is required to get those perfect lines, Mr Burke said

Image copyright Joe Giddens Image caption The decorators are to work throughout the weekend to get the job done in two weeks