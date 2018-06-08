Norfolk

  • 8 June 2018
Reepham Road, Swannington Image copyright Google
Image caption Norfolk Police are looking for witnesses, particularly the driver of a small black van

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was killed in a crash in Norfolk.

The cyclist, a man, died in Reepham Road, Swannington after he was hit by a grey Nissan Navara at 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

A 55-year-old from the Reepham area is in custody.

Norfolk Police are looking for witnesses, particularly the driver of a small black van.

Anyone with dashcam footage of Reepham Road from 15:30 GMT to 16:30 GMT have been asked to upload it to the police website.

The road was closed for more than five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

