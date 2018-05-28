Mike Page: Fifty years of taking photos from the sky
- 28 May 2018
Flying the equivalent of more than 12 times around the world to take photographs of East Anglia - that has been the focus of Mike Page's career.
He has taken more than 90,000 images of the Norfolk and Suffolk landscape, having first learned to fly in 1964.
And as the 78-year-old decides not to renew his pilot's licence he has chosen his favourite 10 photos from over the years.