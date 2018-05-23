Image copyright NT/Justin Minns Image caption The land at Salthouse is home to diverse wildlife

The National Trust has bought 30 acres (12 ha) of land on the North Norfolk coast.

This site at Salthouse is next to existing land in the National Trust's care, managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

The charity said the acquisition was made possible "thanks to the generosity of donors" to the trust's Neptune Coastline Campaign.

The trust said the acquisition would enable the charity to join up habitats.

"The Norfolk coast is home to a great diversity of wildlife, including some of the world's most important species," said Victoria Egan of the trust.

"This space inland will mean that wildlife can move, adjust and retreat as the coastline changes.

"Coastal change isn't going away, so we need to work together to look at what is projected to happen in the long term."