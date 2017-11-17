Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The rubber caricature was designed by one of the creators of satirical TV show Spitting Image.

A rubber caricature of US President Donald Trump designed by one of the creators of satirical TV show Spitting Image is to go on display.

The show's co-creator Roger Law said he was approached by US network NBC about rebooting the show.

The American spin-off is expected to be penned by US writers, although the puppets will be made in the UK.

Law's Trump puppet will go on display in Norwich as part of a retrospective of the artist's work.

On Trump getting the Spitting Image treatment, Mr Law said: "I am a reformed old gentleman but I get very angry about things.

"It's puppets, not people so you can get away with murder."

Asked if he thought the US leader would post a critique about his puppet parody, Law said: "That'll get a few more viewers... He spends six hours a day watching television so of course he'll watch it."

Roger Law created Spitting Image in the 1980s alongside Peter Fluck and Martin Lambie-Nairn.

Image copyright Avalon/Andy Crouch Image caption Trump is the "startling" image in the Sainsbury's Centre exhibition, its deputy director said

Image caption Roger Law said he was unsure how the puppet would be used as Trump "satirises himself"

The show ran for 13 years, parodying figures from Margaret Thatcher to Arthur Scargill.

The exhibition will feature an array of the Ely-based artist's work, including some of the puppets as well as his work as a ceramic artist, which has seen him establish himself in Jingdezhen, one of China's most famous porcelain centres.

Mr Law described walking through the retrospective as "like drowning", adding: "All these images you've done in the past come back to haunt you."

The Trump puppet will stand alongside a number of other near life-size upper torso puppets including a Spitting Image Margaret Thatcher.

The gallery's deputy director Ghislaine Wood said: "This is the first time the new Trump puppet will be shown. It is certainly the startling object in the exhibition."

The exhibition Roger Law: From Satire to Ceramics will run from November 18 until April 3 2018 at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in the University of East Anglia in Norwich.