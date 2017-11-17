Donald Trump's 'Spitting Image' to go on show
A rubber caricature of US President Donald Trump designed by one of the creators of satirical TV show Spitting Image is to go on display.
The show's co-creator Roger Law said he was approached by US network NBC about rebooting the show.
The American spin-off is expected to be penned by US writers, although the puppets will be made in the UK.
Law's Trump puppet will go on display in Norwich as part of a retrospective of the artist's work.
On Trump getting the Spitting Image treatment, Mr Law said: "I am a reformed old gentleman but I get very angry about things.
"It's puppets, not people so you can get away with murder."
Asked if he thought the US leader would post a critique about his puppet parody, Law said: "That'll get a few more viewers... He spends six hours a day watching television so of course he'll watch it."
Roger Law created Spitting Image in the 1980s alongside Peter Fluck and Martin Lambie-Nairn.
The show ran for 13 years, parodying figures from Margaret Thatcher to Arthur Scargill.
The exhibition will feature an array of the Ely-based artist's work, including some of the puppets as well as his work as a ceramic artist, which has seen him establish himself in Jingdezhen, one of China's most famous porcelain centres.
Mr Law described walking through the retrospective as "like drowning", adding: "All these images you've done in the past come back to haunt you."
The Trump puppet will stand alongside a number of other near life-size upper torso puppets including a Spitting Image Margaret Thatcher.
The gallery's deputy director Ghislaine Wood said: "This is the first time the new Trump puppet will be shown. It is certainly the startling object in the exhibition."
The exhibition Roger Law: From Satire to Ceramics will run from November 18 until April 3 2018 at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in the University of East Anglia in Norwich.