Image copyright Facebook Image caption Joe Storey, pictured left, has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kerri McAuley (right)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a mother-of-two.

Kerri McAuley, 32, was found dead at a property in Southalls Way, Norwich, on 8 January. Police say there was evidence she had been subjected to a severe blunt force assault.

Joe Storey, 26, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and confirmed his name, date of birth and address.

Mr Storey, of Murrells Court in Norwich, will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, but Norfolk Police have said Ms McAuley may have been subjected to a "severe blunt force assault".

A fundraising page set up to raise money for her funeral and for her two sons exceeded its £5,000 target within a day and has so far raised almost £9,500.