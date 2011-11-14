Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This is the weather forecast for East England.

Lost for ideas for something to do over the next few days, or just wondering what events are happening in the county?

Here's a snapshot of what's on, with links to other sites and listings.

Christmas light switch-ons

Image copyright (C) British Broadcasting Corporation Image caption Christmas lights will light up the sky as they are turned on across Norfolk this winter

Christmas cheer begins in Norwich on 17 November as former Canaries' striker Dion Dublin switches on the city's lights. Also includes fireworks and family entertainment including a performance by the Norwich Ukulele Society unveiling its new Christmas charity single.

Great Yarmouth's switch-on including fireworks and live music takes place in the town centre on 30 November.

King's Lynn's lights will be turned on in the evening of 24 November.

Other switch-ons around Norfolk include Hunstanton on 20 November and Holt on 23 November.

Family fun

Family favourite musical Grease takes to the stage for a two-week run at Norwich Theatre Royal from 22 November to 3 December.

Family show Aladdin runs at Gorleston Pavilion Theatre from 25 to 27 November.

Arts & Culture

Former UEA student and poet Luke Wright returns to Norfolk fresh from his hit Edinburgh Festival shows at Norwich Arts Centre on 16 November.

As Nature Intended - an exhibition by Norfolk artists looking at the human body - takes place until 20 November at King's Lynn Arts Centre.

Nature & Outdoors

Image copyright (C) British Broadcasting Corporation Image caption As well as presenting BBC Springwatch, Chris Packham is a professional wildlife photographer

TV nature presenter Chris Packham brings his photographic show A Wild Life Exposed to the UEA on 27 November.

A sunrise walk in search of the county's birds of prey takes place at RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve on 27 November.

A birdwatching weekend at Brancaster Millennium Activity Centre takes place from 25 to 27 November.

For more ideas of things to do in Norfolk, take a look at our guide to the county's tourist and visitor experiences.