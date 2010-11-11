Image caption Work to inspect the landmark railway bridge cost about £30,000

A historic disused railway bridge at a Norfolk port may be beyond repair, an in-depth study by engineers has found.

They have spent two weeks using 3D imaging and internal checks on the rusting Vauxhall suspension bridge near Great Yarmouth railway station.

Costs of repair or demolition are being calculated but are likely to be very large, Norfolk County Council believes.

David Wardale, from the council, said engineers were trying to save as much of the bridge as they could.

"Without being able to get hold of major funds it's going to be difficult to make a decision to save the bridge.

"We have to recognise the current economic climate.

"But everyone aims to save as much of the history of the bridge as possible because it is such a significant monument."

Work so far is mainly funded by Norfolk County Council but with contributions from other groups such as the Runham Vauxhall Fair Share Trust.

Nearly £300,000 has been earmarked for Vauxhall Bridge and the surrounding area by the Fair Share Trust.