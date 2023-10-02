Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen had asylum grievance, police say
A man who detonated a bomb outside a hospital in Liverpool had a grievance against the British state because his asylum claim was rejected, police have revealed.
Emad Al Swealmeen detonated the device in a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on 14 November 2021.
Driver David Perry managed to escape the blast, which killed Al Swealmeen.
A police investigation into the attack has concluded there was no evidence the 32-year-old held extremist views.
The police report, released earlier, said: "It seems most likely that Al Swealmeen's grievance against the British state for failing to accept his asylum claim compounded his mental ill health which in turn fed that grievance and ultimately a combination of those factors led him to undertake the attack."
Det Supt Andy Meeks said it was believed Al Swealmeen intended to go into the hospital and detonate the device, but it was likely that it exploded earlier than planned.
He said there was no evidence anyone else was involved in the attack.
The explosion, captured on hospital CCTV, propelled ball bearings forward through the vehicle to the extent the front windscreen was forced out and travelled 16 metres, where it hit a tree, and damage was caused to the windows of the hospital building.
Mr Meeks said Al Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, went to considerable lengths to stay in the country, including converting to Christianity, although the authenticity of his conversion was in doubt.
A previously confidential 2015 asylum judgment, released to the BBC last year, revealed how his claim of being a Syrian refugee lacked basic facts.
