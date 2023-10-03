New Light Art: Prize shows depth of Northern talent, winner says
The winner of a prestigious arts prize showcasing work from around the north of England has said it shows the "great depth" of the region's talent.
Frances Bell, 40, who took the top prize at the New Light awards ahead of an exhibition in Birkenhead, said it was beyond her "wildest dreams".
Bell, from Wooler in Northumberland, said the show made her "feel so optimistic" about Northern art.
Other prize winners came from Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Teesside.
The New Light Art charity holds biennial awards with prizes in five categories and the winners and shortlisted artists will feature in an exhibition at The Williamson Gallery in Birkenhead.
Bell scooped a £10,000 prize for her work, entitled Lockdown, which features a poignant scene from the days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The painting was made at the tail end of the second lockdown, which so affected us all," she said.
"The atmosphere of that time comes through for me when I think about the painting, almost like a time capsule from the past."
She said the exhibition, which will take a 14-month tour of England after the showing on Merseyside, made her "feel so optimistic for the future of Northern art".
"Such an ambitious exhibition, over so many wonderful venues, and months in which to tour the country, with such a rich crop of work to show alongside," she said.
"There is great depth in the artistic community in the North and this show demonstrates so much of that."
Other winners included Robert Cook, from Poulton-le-Fylde, who won the Patron's Choice Award for his wildlife painting, Bog Bumper Emerging from the Moss, and Preston's George Melling, who won the Emerging Artists Award for his work, During the Endless Night She Felt Herself Losing Her Mind, which was based on photographs from his past.
Neil Bousfield, originally from Middlesbrough, also won, taking the Printmakers' Prize with his engraving and woodcut, Bewick's Place, while Stockport's Christine Stables took the Purchase Prize with The Art Of Balance, which used a combination of acrylic paint, glazes and inks.
New Light development director Rebekah Tadd said the standard and quality of artwork submitted had been "incredibly high".
"Once again, the shortlist has proved the tremendous wealth of talent that exists in the north of England," she added.
The New Light Prize exhibition is at the Williamson Gallery in Birkenhead until 22 December.