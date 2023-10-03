New Light Art: Prestigious prize winner praises northern artists
The winner of a prestigious arts prize showcasing work from around the north of England has said it shows the "great depth" of the region's talent.
Frances Bell, 40, who took the top prize at the New Light awards in Birkenhead, said it was beyond her "wildest dreams".
Other prize winners came from Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Teesside.
The winners and shortlisted artists will now feature in an exhibition at The Williamson Gallery in Birkenhead.
The New Light Art charity holds biennial awards with prizes in five categories, which will feature as the exhibition makes a 14-month long tour around England.
Ms Bell, of Wooler in Northumberland, scooped a £10,000 prize for her work, entitled Lockdown, which features a poignant scene from the days of the pandemic.
She said: "The painting was made at the tail end of the second lockdown, which so affected us all.
"The atmosphere of that time comes through for me when I think about the painting, almost like a time capsule from the past."
She added: "I feel so optimistic for the future of northern art in being part of this show.
"Such an ambitious exhibition, over so many wonderful venues, and months in which to tour the country, with such a rich crop of work to show alongside.
"There is great depth in the artistic community in the north and this show demonstrates so much of that."
The other winners included Robert Cook, from Poulton-le-Fylde, who won the £2,500 Patron's Choice Award for his wildlife painting Bog Bumper Emerging from the Moss.
George Melling, from Preston, won the Emerging Artists Award for a painting based on photos from his past entitled During the Endless Night She Felt Herself Losing Her Mind.
Also among those praised was Neil Bousfield, originally from Middlesbrough, who took the Printmakers' Prize with his engraving and woodcut called Bewick's Place.
Christine Stables from Stockport took the Purchase Prize with her piece The Art Of Balance, which used a combination of acrylic paint, glazes and inks.
Rebekah Tadd, development director at New Light, said: "The standard and quality of artwork submitted was incredibly high.
"Once again the shortlist has proved the tremendous wealth of talent that exists in the north of England."