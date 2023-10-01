M53 bus crash student was warm-hearted and wonderful, family says
The girl who died when a school bus overturned was "warm-hearted and wonderful", her family has said.
Jessica Baker, 15, and driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died when the vehicle hit a reservation on the M53 in Wirral on Friday.
The student's family said she was a keen rock-climber and "her untimely death has led to a massive void in our lives that will never be filled".
They also described her as a "devoted sister and loyal friend".
Simeon Clarke, head teacher at West Kirby Grammar, described Jessica as "unassuming, polite and conscientious".
He said she was a "keen sportswoman" who had represented Wales in rock-climbing competitions.
"Unequivocally kind and empathetic, Jessica was a dedicated friend who was a well-liked and respected member of our school community," he added.
Her family said she also helped coach younger climbers and she would be "missed by many from not only school but also the climbing community across the country".
The coach had been carrying more than 50 students, from Cheshire, who attend West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School, when the collision occurred at about 08:00 BST near junction 5 at Hooton.
Four passenger remain in hospital in a stable condition while 13 others reported minor injuries.
In a fundraiser for Mr Shrimpton's funeral, his family said the father-of-two had suffered a medical issue while driving.
Police said post-mortem examinations are due to be conducted to establish the cause of both deaths.
